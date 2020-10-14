Kashmir has become nuclear flashpoint: AJK President

Lahore, Oct 14 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India would fail in its nefarious aims and Pakistan would get Kashmir in any case.

Addressing a webinar organised by Lahore Centre for Peace and Research held here, Sardar Masood Khan said if there was a nuclear war anywhere in the world, it would be in South Asian region as Kashmir has become a nuclear flashpoint.

Addressing the webinar, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially atrocities against women, have raised voices in India as well as around the world.

She said one of the reasons for raising voice against these atrocities is the Hindutva policy of the Modi government. She said even in India people have now refused to accept Hindutva policy.

Mishal Hussain Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, liberation leader in IIOJK and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, said that the recent status of Kashmir was part of Modi’s election campaign and it was clear that India was now following the Hindutva footsteps.

