Pakistan stands firmly for peace in region: Moeed Yusuf

Islamabad, Oct 14 (KMS): Pakistan stands for peace and will welcome any dialogue with India if lives of Kashmiris in IIOJK are normalized, Kashmiris are recognized as the rightful principal party in any dialogue and India stops sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf in his first interview with an Indian news outlet conducted by India’s renowned journalist Karan Thapar.

He reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance that if India takes one step forward, Pakistan would take two steps forward.

Outlining pre-conditions necessary for any dialogue with India, Dr Moeed Yusuf said New Delhi must release all political prisoners in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, lift the military siege, reverse the domicile bill and stop all human rights violations against Kashmiris before any dialogue can begin. He reminded Indian audiences that today, even pro-India Kashmiri politicians have publicly admitted that no one in IIOJK is willing to live under Indian occupation anymore.

Dr Moeed Yusuf emphasized that Kashmiris remain the principal party in the dispute according to Pakistan and their wishes and aspirations should be addressed in any dialogue. He said Pakistan stands firmly for peace in the region through dialogue but New Delhi’s draconian policies towards Kashmiris have made talks impossible.

Debunking latest propaganda by India on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir issue, Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan stands by UN Security Council resolutions as the way forward for resolving the dispute and fulfilling the aspirations of over eight million Kashmiris. He said Indian propaganda would not shake the principled stance of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his office to open space for the government in the region and find solutions to lingering problems, but his counterpart in India is pursuing an opposite direction.

He also pointed to Pakistan’s response on 27 February 2019 and warned that any misadventure from India would result in an equally swift response from Pakistan.

Drawing a contrast between Pakistan and India, the SAPM said Imran Khan’s government is dedicated to pursuing economic security and connectivity for the prosperity of Pakistan and the region, but policymakers in New Delhi remained blind sighted by Hindutva ideology. He said India has lost the neighbourhood because of the expansionist policies of the BJP government, while Pakistan is pursuing peace in its neighbourhood.

Responding to Indian allegations about terrorism, Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan has facilitated investigations in all cases pending in courts but India is delaying the investigations by not providing evidence in the case. He said not finding a resolution to terror cases helped India in its false narrative of terrorism.

Dr Moeed Yusuf called out India for being unable to bring the perpetrators of the Samjhuta and Babri Masjid cases, Malegaon blast case and others to justice while it accuses Pakistan of delays which speaks to double standards.

Taking an aggressive approach towards Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, the SAPM revealed new details about millions of dollars in payments made to TTP leadership by RAW officer through Indian Embassy funds. He said Pakistan knows the names and ranks of officers in touch with terror leadership and will soon reveal Indian activities to the world through a detailed dossier based on lengthy investigations. He also revealed that India has financed anti-Pakistan terrorist groups and supported their merger with the TTP earlier this year.

For the first time, Dr Moeed Yusuf also blamed India for sponsoring the heinous Army Public School Peshawar attack in which over 100 innocent children lost their lives. He said Pakistan has record of eight phone calls made from India to TTP commander before the attack. He added that Indian intelligence handlers based in a neighbouring country have directed attacks on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar and the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack in the last two years. He also revealed how Baloch Liberation Army terrorists were receiving treatment in a hospital in New Delhi.

