Two Indian forces’ personnel go missing in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Indian police has gone missing from a camp in Badgam district.

Officials said on Wednesday that the SPO, Altaf Hassan Butt, who was posted at a camp of Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chadoora in Badgam, went missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines.

In a similar incident, a constable of Indian Sashastra Seema Bal, Altaf Hussain, also went missing from his camp in Chadoora along with a magazine of INSAS rifle.

