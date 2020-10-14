Archive: Current Month

World should play its role for Kashmir solution: FM Qureshi

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, Oct 14 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Talking to the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner in Islamabad, he also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan is desirous to further promote trade partnership with the UK.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Britain enjoy deep and longstanding bilateral relations.

The British High Commissioner commended Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He was also appreciative of Pakistan’s strategy against Covid-19.

The two sides also held discussion for promotion of cooperation in the areas of climate change, education and tourism.


