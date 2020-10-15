APHC-AJK holds demo in against Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 15 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad (APHC-AJK) chapter in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad, today.

The protest was staged against the growing Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders addressing the protesters on the occasion strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris and said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris on a large scale. India is trying to make Kashmiris economically poor and for this purpose it was imposing new taxes in IIOJK, they added.

They said that the people of Kashmir were making sacrifices for a great cause and it was the result of their sacrifices that the world was pressing for a solution to the Kashmir dispute and was condemning India over its atrocities on Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Modi-led Indian communal government was pursuing a nefarious policy of converting the majority status of Muslims in the territory into a minority by issuing Kashmir domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of human rights abuses by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

The demonstrators were holding placards with slogans in support of Kashmir’s freedom from India and against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

APHC-AJK Convener, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Syed Faiz Naqsbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Malik, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Raja Shaheen, Mir Tahir Masood, Hassan Al-Bana, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Gulshan Ahmed, Syed Mushtaq, Nisar Mirza, Zahid Ashraf and Zahid Safi participated in the protest demonstration.

