APHC greets Pakistan on its election as UNHRC member

Urges Pakistan to expose India’s ugly face to world

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmed, while greeting Pakistan on its re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council has expressed the hope that it will use opportunity to expose the ugly face of India to the world.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had been killing innocent people in IIOJK and Pakistan should step-up its efforts to bring India to task for its brutalities on the innocent Kashmiris.

The APHC General Secretary said that Pakistan had already represented the Kashmiri people in every forum and by highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level it had truly expressed the sentiments and feelings of the Kashmiri people.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that the Kashmiri people considered Pakistan as their supporter and advocate because from the day one it wanted a lasting and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute for establishing permanent peace in the region.

