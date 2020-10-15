Bilal Siddiqi condemns arrest of three teachers under PSA

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, has strongly condemned the arrest of three teachers of a premier educational institution Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopian under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the vilification of reputed educational institutes as the worst form of institutional terrorism by India.

“For last more than seven decades India, its forces and agencies have tried every trick in their kitty to force the brave masses of Jammu and Kashmir to accept New Delhi’s illegitimate and immoral occupation of their land. However, history bears testimony to this fact that each and every trick employed by India has backfired and people of Jammu Kashmir have frustrated its colonial designs with determination,” he said.

Bilal Siddiqi said that these colonial measures had only strengthened the Kashmiris’ commitment towards the ongoing freedom struggle.

He deplored that Indian troops with all blessings of their political masters in New Delhi were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory.

