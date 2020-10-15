Archive: Current Month

Brutal CASOs take woman’s life in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Security Forces, Protestors Damaged Over 100 Ambulances in Kashmir | SabrangIndiaSrinagar, October 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fear and terror created by sweeping cordon and search operations of Indian forces claimed the life of an elderly woman in the territory.

The woman died of heart attack after brutal Indian troops entered her home, tortured and abused inmates and took her two sons along with them in Gussu area of Pulwama district, today. The woman was shifted to Pulwama hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The troops also conducted operations in almost all big and small cities and towns including Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts. The locals told media that unending door-to-door search operations had destroyed their daily life.


