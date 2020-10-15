India pursuing colonial policies in IIOJK: JKPM

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that India is pursuing colonial policies in the territory to give a collective punishment to the Kashmiri people.

APHC leader and the of JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a meeting of socio-political activists held in Rajouri district of Jammu region said that there was an onslaught on resources, economy and culture of the occupied territory. The meeting was organized to pay tributes to late Abdul Rashid Fida, one of the founder members of the JKPM who passed away recently.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that New Delhi was committing one blunder after another to justify its August 5 political misadventure. He said hundreds of thousands of domicile certificates have been illegally issued to outsiders to pave the way for their settlement in the occupied territory.

The JKPM Chairman said that the people of the occupied territory were living in an environment of perpetual fear and terror. He called upon the world community particularly the UN to take strong note of the illegal and undemocratic policies of India in IIOJK. KMS—1M

