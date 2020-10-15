Kashmiri woman faced racial discrimination in Modi’s India

New Delhi, October 15 (KMS): In a shocking incident of racial discrimination in the Modi-led fascist India, a Kashmiri woman has said that she was assaulted and abused by her house owner, accompanied by apparently an RSS goon, in Delhi.

Noor Butt, belonging to Srinagar in IIOJK, narrated her ordeal on Twitter saying that her house owner along with a man entered the house and started calling her a ‘terrorist’ because of her Kashmiri origin. She further said that the incident took place in front of police and that the house owner also stole her belongings from the house.

“The man, whom I never saw before literally pushed me and the house owner also tried to attack me, all in front of Delhi Police,” she added.

The Kashmiri woman said that they threatened to burn her face with cigarettes and throw her out of the balcony.

