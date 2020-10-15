Pakistan criticises India for usurping rigts, freedoms of millions

Islamabad, Oct 15 (KMS): Pakistan criticised India at a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth foreign ministers, for usurping the rights and freedoms of millions, fanning hyper-nationalism, engineering illegal demographic changes in disputed territories, and for stoking regional tensions.

Without directly naming India for its human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Muslims in rest of the country, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out that a South Asian State is targeting specific religious and ethnic groups in order to foment division and hatred among communities.

He also urged the commonwealth countries to utilize commonalities in legal and administrative systems to overcome protectionism and maintain free trade.

The Foreign Minister also called for launching dialogue for deeper and more sustained debt relief for stronger and more sustained economic recovery.

He emphasized on lending weight to calls by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other world leaders for a “people’s vaccine” for the treatment of COVID-19 pandemic. He said there should be a regime in which all treatments and diagnoses are made, patent-free, mass-produced, and available to all countries and people free of cost.

The Foreign Minister said it is a matter of concern that the world over, the Pandemic has been accompanied by a spike in intolerance, violence and racial discrimination. This is manifested in various forms of hate speech, xenophobia, Islamophobia and supremacist ideologies. He said core principles of rule of law, fundamental freedoms and multilateralism are in danger.

