Pakistan to continue exposing HR violations by Indian forces in IIOJK: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabd, Oct 15 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will continue its efforts towards consensus building and ensuring UN Human Rights Council’s work as guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

In a series of tweets, he commended the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage.


Imran Khan said he is pleased on Pakistan’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another three year term.

The Prime Minister said we remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement. He said that we stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect.

Imran Khan said Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


