Pakistan to use UNHRC platform for highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

Islamabad, Oct 15 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan would utilize the platform the United Nations’ top human rights body to effectively highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the growing trend of Islamophobia.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said this is a significant opportunity for Pakistan to bring to light the ongoing intense human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said the Kashmir Valley is burning amid horrific tales of human right abuses and unending episodes of extrajudicial killings and abductions of innocent Kashmiris.

He said through the UN forum, Pakistan wants to give a clear message to the world community that it will not let the voices of Kashmiris be suppressed by India.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their demand for right to self-determination and would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support.

Like this: Like Loading...