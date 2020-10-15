Pakistan wants peace in region: Dr. Moeed

Islamabad, Oct 15 (KMS): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan wants peace in the region, and for this purpose, we have offered Indian side to come for talks on Kashmir and terrorism issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said India is playing on low pitch because of its conflict with China.

Moeed Yusuf said the option for talks with Pakistan is the only way for Indian rulers to save their second front.

He said India is bound to reverse its illegal action of 5th of August last year besides removing troops from Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Special Assistant said Indian rulers would have to adopt the option for plebiscite in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides withdrawal of its 800,000 troops from the held territory.

