Peoples Alliance formed to fight for IIOJK’s special status

‘We also want steps for resolution of Kashmir issue’: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the political parties on Thursday held a meeting and formed an alliance for restoration of the special status of the territory as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue among all stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir issue.

The meeting was held at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, today, and attended by former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone, People’s Movement leader Javaid Mir and CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

Briefing reporters after the nearly two-hour meeting, Farooq Abdullah said the leaders decided to formalise the alliance that has been named the ‘Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’. He said the alliance will strive for restoration of the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year.

Farooq, who is three-time IIOJK chief minister said that the resolution passed on August 4 last year by the political parties in the Valley has been named as “Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration”.

“We decided to name the resolution as Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our motive is to fight for the restoration of August 04, 2019 position.”

He also stated that the signatories will also fight for the rights that were snatched last year from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “We also want that the steps be taken for the resolution of Kashmir issue and all the stakeholders should be taken on board in this regard,” he added.

Farooq further informed media persons that the next meeting of the signatories will be held in coming days and the decision taken for the future course of action will be made public on the particular day.

