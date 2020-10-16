One Indian CRPF man killed, 3 injured in Bandipora road mishap

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Bandipora district, today.

A vehicle of CRPF met with an accident in Nusoo area of the district resulting in the on spot death of one soldier, Naresh Kumar, and injuries to three others Ravi Raj, Ankit Kumar Gupta and Vinod Kumar. The injured troops were shifted to district hospital Bandipora for treatment.

