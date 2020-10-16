AAC demands release of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has demanded release of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from his illegal house detention.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also Chairman of Hurriyat forum, has been under illegal house detention since August 5, last year, when the Modi-led Indian communal government repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

The AAC senior leader, Muhammad Shafi Khan addressing people, today, at historic and central Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said, the situation in IIOJK continues to be worrisome, uncertain and intimidating as the resolution of the Kashmir dispute lingers on and on. He added that since its formation, the AAC has always strived for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Muhammad Shafi Khan said that the policy of repression pursued by those in power was unfortunate as a consequence of the policy, the AAC and Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the leading religious and political leader of Kashmir, and scores of other political leaders and thousands of youth continue to languish in jails or are kept under house detention.

The AAC leader, on behalf of the organisation and people, stressed that as the holy and blessed month of the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is approaching, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq be released forthwith so that he resumes his religious responsibilities from the pulpit of the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and his political responsibilities.

