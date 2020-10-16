Dialogue with India sans Kashmiris’ inclusion impossible: FO

Islamabad, October 16 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, has said that no dialogue or engagement with Indian is possible without ensuring active association of Kashmiris in the dialogue process.

During his Weekly Press Briefing in Islamabad, the Spokesperson also made it clear that no meaningful engagement is possible with India unless it creates enabling environment for the purpose.

He said India will have to reverse its ongoing human rights violations, extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and so-called cordon and search operations, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said destruction of Kashmiris’ houses, military siege and attempts to change demography of IIOJK need to be immediately reversed.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan’s re-election to the UN Human Rights Council is recognition by the international community of our contribution to the national and global human rights agenda and strong credentials as a consensus builder in the Council. He said Pakistan will remain actively engaged with the Council as well as its related processes to continue highlighting the plight of the Kashmiris and other oppressed people all over the world.

He said India must be held accountable for egregious human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJK. He urged the world community to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability of the region.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also condemned the malicious Indian propaganda against the longstanding, close Pakistan-China friendship. He said it is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others. Rather than jeopardizing peace and stability of the region, he said, India should seriously consider course correction by giving up its aggressive agenda and peacefully resolving disputes with neighbours.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said 551 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak is scheduled to be celebrated from 28th to 30th of the next month. He said Indian government is using dilatory tactics to deny Sikh pilgrims the opportunity to be part of the birth anniversary celebrations. He said Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony.

