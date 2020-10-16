Dozens of youth arrested during CASOs in IIOJK

India pursuing brutal policy to suppress Kashmiris

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops and police in their continued crackdown have arrested dozens of youth from Srinagar and other areas to intimidate and harass the masses.

The troops and police personnel continued massive cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Rajouri and subjected the residents to torture and harassment. The residents of these areas told media that the Indian forces’ personnel barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and vandalize the household goods. They said, the troops have arrested several youth from different areas during the last few days.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by KMS, today, maintained that India continues to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom through its brutal policy in IIOJK. It said that Indian genocidal policy had resulted in the killing of 95,686 Kashmiris, injuring of hundreds of thousands and destruction of 110,367 houses and other structures in the occupied territory since January 1989 till September 30, 2020. It said that the unabated killings by Indian troops in IIOJK during the period had rendered 22,920 women widowed and 107,802 children orphaned. The report said thousands of Kashmiris still remain lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

The family members of senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar termed the occupation authorities’ action of keeping their house sealed for the last 100 months as the worst example of human rights violation. They said that the authorities had forcibly and illegally sealed their three-marla house in Chanapora, Srinagar, on June 30, 2012 on a false and baseless case registered against Khan Sopori. They said that since then, police and the administration had failed to present any legal justification for the action.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a meeting in Habakadal area of Srinagar, today, paid tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and other areas. The participants of the meeting appealed to the international community to take note of the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

The occupation authorities locked the office of a local wire agency, Kashmir News Service, in Srinagar. The management of KNS in a statement said officials of the Estate Department barged into the office and directed the staffers to pack up their belongings hurriedly and locked the office. A spokesman of Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum condemned the move.

