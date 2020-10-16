IIOJK authorities lock office of wire agency

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities, without notice or reason, have locked the office of a local wire agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), at Magarmal Bagh in Srinagar.

KNS management in a statement said officials of the Estate Department barged into the KNS office and directed the staffers to pack up their belongings hurriedly and locked the office.

When the KNS management approached the authorities in this connection, they had nothing concrete to say, the statement said.

“When we asked them for a written order of locking up the office, they failed to provide any written document and without naming anyone, they said they have been directed to lock up the office,” the KNS management said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the authorities to allow smooth functioning of the KNS. He said that a meeting was held in which the action on part of the Estates Department was vehemently condemned.

The forum threatened to hit roads in case the office of KNS is not unlocked and allowed to function smoothly.

