Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pro-India Congress leader and former puppet Chief Minister of IIOJK, Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home.

The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

