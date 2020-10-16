India suppressing Kashmiris through blood-filled policy

Islamabad, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India continues to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom through its brutal policy in the territory.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Indian genocidal policy has resulted in the killing of 95,686 Kashmiris, injuring of hundreds of thousands and destruction of 110,367 houses and other structures in the occupied territory since January 1989 till September 30, 2020. It said that the unabated killings by Indian troops in IIOJK during the period had rendered 22,920 women widowed and 107,802 children orphaned.

Regrettably, this killing spree in IIOJK continued even as Indian troops martyred one innocent youth in Chadoora area of Badgam district, today, when this report was being prepared.

The report said thousands of innocent Kashmiris still remain lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India for demanding their inalienable right, the right to self-determination. Even human rights defenders are victimized in the territory, the report said.

“Torture and deaths in custody is a routine matter for suppressed Kashmiris. Indian troops continue to hunt down youth in IIOJK. Cordon and search operations are just a pretext to kill the Kashmiris. Innocent Kashmiris are arrested on daily basis and booked under draconian law Public Safety Act,” the report said.

It pointed out that the history stands witness to the fact that India cannot defeat the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and it must read writing on wall; Kashmiris are destined to win freedom.

The report maintained that India’s blood-filled Kashmir policy is a challenge to world conscience and global community should raise its voice against Indian repression in IIOJK.

