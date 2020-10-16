JKPL reiterates to continue freedom struggle

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has reiterated to continue the ongoing freedom struggle till its logical conclusion against all odds.

The JKPL in a meeting held in Habakadal, Srinagar, today, paid tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs including the youth recently martyred by Indian forces in Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar and Kulgam districts.

The participants of the meeting urged the international community to take notice of the worst situation of IIOJK and play role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They said that Indian military policy and brutal acts would not weaken the determination of the people of the territory. Kashmiris are struggling for truth and political justice, they added.

The participants of the meeting said that Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and India should shun its rigid and militaristic policy and resolve it peacefully.

They also thanked the Pakistan government and people for their diplomatic and moral support to the people of the occupied territory.

The participants demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

