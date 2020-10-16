Sopori’s family demands redeeming of sealed house in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the family members of senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, have termed sealing of their house for the last 100 months as the worst example of human rights violation.

The family members of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupation authorities forcibly and illegally sealed their three-marla house in Chanapora, Srinagar, on June 30, 2012 on a false and baseless case registered against Khan Sopori on the basis of political ideology. Since then till today police and the administration failed to present any evidence, they added.

The family members maintained that in 2014, the authorities assured the so-called Kashmir Assembly that Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori’s family would be given back their house, but till date the lock has not been removed from their house and the assurance remains limited to only announcement. “If the admin has the moral courage, they should remove the lock from our house and return it to us,” they said.

The family members of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and local and international human rights organizations to break their silence and play role in redeeming the sealed house.

