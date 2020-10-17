APHC urges people to resist India’s anti-Kashmir moves

Calls for shutdown in IIOJK on October 27

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) while asking people to continue to resist India’s anti-Kashmir measures has called for complete shutdown on 27th October to observe the day as black day to convey a message to India that the people of the territory reject its illegal occupation of their motherland.

It was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops invaded the territory and illegally occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the sub-continent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that 27th October 1947 was an unfortunate day in the history of Kashmir and the Indian troops had been involved in merciless killing, blinding and arresting of Kashmiris, destruction of their properties and assaults on the whole population including women.

Terming the so-called accession by Maharaja Hari Singh as controversial, unreliable and undemocratic, the spokesman said that experts on historical events had raised several important queries about its authenticity, besides that the Maharaja had no such mandate from the people of Kashmir to do so. He also questioned the justification of any such move by an individual, against whose autocratic rule the people had stood.

The fleeing Maharaja had no authority to sign an accession document, the statement said, and the Indian National Congress had at that time adopted a policy regarding the future of these princely states that decision about their future would not be taken by the Dogra Maharajas or rulers but people of these states would be asked for their political aspirations, the spokesman added.

He pointed out the cases of Hyderabad and Junagarh states, whose rulers had decided to join Pakistan, but India landed its troops there and forcibly and illegally occupied these two states claiming that the rulers of these states had no authority to decide the fate of their people. But, he added, the same India had forgotten that principle when it came to Jammu and Kashmir. He also rejected all those brutal and anti-Kashmir measures taken by BJP-RSS Indian government in the occupied territory and urged people to show resistance and hate against such inhuman and violent acts.

The spokesman paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir including the recent youth killed by the Indian forces in fake encounters during cordon and search operations.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. The martyrs have center-staged the Kashmir dispute and because of the sacrifices of martyrs world on humanitarian grounds wants to resolve it, he maintained.

