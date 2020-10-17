Bangroo, Fahad remembered on second martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum has paid tributes to Merajuddin Bangroo and Fahad Ahmed on their second martyrdom anniversary.

JKYSF Chief Coordinator and Srinagar District President, Tauseef Ahmed along with Rafiq Ahmed, Sajad Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and brothers of Fahad Ahmed and Meraj Bangroo also joined the delegation and visited the martyrs’ graveyard, Eidgah, Srinagar and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Remembering the martyrs, they said that the Kashmiri martyrs were their heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause.

The delegation members said, India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute tactics and urged India to stop bloodshed and come forward for a durable solution of the Kashmir dispute.

The members of the delegation also urged the United Nations to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute without any further delay.

The international community, they added, should exert pressure on India for the protection and restoration of fundamental and political rights of Kashmiri people. Durable peace in South Asia can only be achieved through resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolution, they maintained.

