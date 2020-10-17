Congress stands by political alliance for restoration of Article 370

New Delhi, October 17 (KMS): The Congress while welcoming the formation of an alliance by local political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has demanded restoration of Article 370 and the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Senior Congress Spokesman P Chidambaram on Twitter said, New Delhi must stop looking at the parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as “anti-national”.

The assertion comes a day after IIOJK political parties held a meeting and formed an alliance for restoration of the special status of the territory as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India,” he added.

“The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded,” the former Indian Home Minister said.

After a meeting on Thursday at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, the NC chief said they decided to formalise the alliance and it was named ‘Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’. The meeting was attended by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone, Peoples Movement leader Javaid Mir and CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

