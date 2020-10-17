Ittehad-e-Islami discusses IIOJK’s prevailing situaiton

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting of the political division of Ittehad-e-Islami was held in Srinagar with Ghulam Nabi Darzi in chair, today.

The participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed the prevailing situation of IIOJK especially the brutalities of the Indian troops.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that Ittehad-e -Islami’s political division would be extended to all the districts of IIOJK to carry forward struggle for freedom from India, defend basic human rights and Islamic culture, values and principles.

The participants of the meeting expressed confidence in the central chairmanship of Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah.

It was also resolved in the meeting that the pro-India politicians would not be allowed to cheat or befool people of IIOJK as they did in past.

It was also decided that Ghulam Nabi Derzi would be Vice Chairman of the Political Division of Ittehad-e-islami IIOJK till elections, which was endorsed by Chairman Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah.

Ghulam Nabi Darzi assured the participants that office bearers would be elected transparently in near future with consultations of Central Chairman Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah.

He also thanked all the leaders and political workers for attending the meeting.

Sajjad Hussain Gul, Ghulam Nabi Darzi, Abdul Rasheed Lone, Farooq Ahmed Naik, Syed Basheer Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Afzal Rather, Arsalan Nisar Mir, Ghulam Mohiudeen Ahangar, Amir Abdullah Malik, Farooq Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Ismail Ganai, Abid Hussain Butt, Syed Sirajuddin, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir and Arif Ahmed Bandey participated in the meeting.

