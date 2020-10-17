Leadership of AJK unanimous on Kashmir issue, freedom from India: Masood

Muzaffarabad, Oct 17 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan says despite political differences, political leadership of the liberated territory (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) is unanimous on the Kashmir issue, freedom from India, and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a public gathering near Rawalakot, he said Kashmiris want accession of the whole Kashmir with Pakistan and it will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir collectively.

Masood Khan said the people of AKJ have rendered great sacrifices to win freedom and become part of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is the only country which courageously and firmly stands with Kashmiri people, and we need to further strengthen our bonds with the state of Pakistan.

