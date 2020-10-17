Sehrai being deprived of medical facility in IIOJK jail: Untoo

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammed Ahsan Untoo has said that illegally detained Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, is suffering from severe joint pain, hypertension and other ailments as per his medical report.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai needed immediate medical attention but the authorities at Udhampur jail were depriving him of medical facility as advised by his doctors in Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

He said, the senior Hurriyat leader has his medical reports but the criminal attitude of the authorities has endangered his life by not providing him the required medical assistance. The same is the case with Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Aasiya Andrabi who are also suffering from multiple ailments, he added.

