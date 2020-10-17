Sopori pays rich tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar, October 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Larnoo area of the district. Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the blood of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He deplored that the biggest tragedy was that India was arrogantly refusing to acknowledge the ground realities. “We have fought a long struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and we have sacrificed more than 600,000 lives to date,” he added.

Expressing his deep concern over the rising number of killings in IIOJK, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that the current dire situation in the territory was due to the presence of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He urged India to give up its intransigence over the Kashmir dispute, accept the ground situation and express readiness to resolve the dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

