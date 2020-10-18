Archive: Current Month

October 2020
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Archives

CRPF officer injured in grenade attack in IIOJK

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama district, today.

The ASI was injured in the attack by unknown men in Tral area of the district.

A police officer told media men that the CRPF officer received splinter injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Indian troops cordoned off whole the area and conducted house-to-house searches.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: