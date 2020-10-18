CRPF officer injured in grenade attack in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama district, today.

The ASI was injured in the attack by unknown men in Tral area of the district.

A police officer told media men that the CRPF officer received splinter injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Indian troops cordoned off whole the area and conducted house-to-house searches.

