India continuing policy of suppression in iiojk: inqilabi

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azaddi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that India has continued its policy of suppressing the voice of the people of Kashmir through brutal means and tactics.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that as a result of the genocidal policy of the Indian forces, more than seven lakh people had been martyred and tens of thousands injured since July 13, 1931. More than 10,000 people had been disappeared after their arrest, he added.

He deplored that as a result of these killings, thousands of women had become widows while lakhs of children had been orphaned. At present many Hurriyat leaders and activists have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory, he added.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that India claims to be a champion of human rights but the worst human rights violations were taking place in Indian jails. He said that Indian forces were committing human rights violations in IIOJK and were also torturing human rights activists.

He maintained that it had become a common practice for Indian forces to torture the people of Kashmir in custody while they were being martyred daily during the so-called siege and search operations. He said that the people of IIOJK were being arrested on daily basis and the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) was imposed on them.

He pointed out that history had shown that freedom movements could not be suppressed by the tactics of oppression and, therefore, India would never succeed in suppressing the freedom movement of the Kashmiri people. India should read writing on the wall, he added.

Samad Inqilabi said that the policy of Kashmir by the Indian forces was a challenge to the international conscience and added that it should raise its voice against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He also expressed concern over the sealing of the office of a news agency, Kashmir News Service and urged to the authorities to withdraw the decision to seal the news agency.

