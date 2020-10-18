Over 150 students arrested, tortured in Bandipora

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have arrested more than 150 young students in Bandipora district during the past two months.

A delegation from Bandipora while talking to the Chairman of Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in Srinagar disclosed that the students were arrested during nocturnal raids on their houses by Indian forces.

The delegation informed the Hurriyat leader that besides physically torturing the boys in front of their family members, the forces’ personnel were harassing women and children and ransacking properties during the raids in the disricgt.

The delegation further said that more than a dozen students including one, Shariq Ahmed, who were released after two months’ illegal detention, were bed-ridden because of multiple injuries, which they received during inhuman torture by the troops in the custody.

Like this: Like Loading...