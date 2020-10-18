Sealing of media outlet office in IIOJK denounced

Islamabad, October 18 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani while taking strong exception to Indian occupation authorities’ act to seal a local media outlet office in Srinagar has said that the authoritarian act was part of India’s nefarious designs to muzzle media and press freedom in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Sunday, the JKNF vice chairman said that since August 2019 there has been immense rise in the incidents of coercion, intimidation and harassment of journalists in Kashmir.

Terming it as an atrocious act against the press freedom and right to freedom of opinion, he said that the policy of intimidation and coercion against the journalist community was meant to silence the truthful and critical voices who have played crucial role in exposing Indian brutalities and bringing Kashmir into international limelight despite a suffocating military siege and communication blockade imposed by the Indian government after 5th August 2019.

Urging the international community to take effective notice of the Indian highhandedness, he said that after wreaking havoc on the lives of people, India was hell bent on silencing the media to ensure a grave-yard silence in the region.

