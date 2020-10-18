To remain silent over Indian fascism is no option: TeH

Srinagar, October 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir has strongly condemned the illegal and unlawful detention of its Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who has been continuously behind the bars since July 11, 2020.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “There is no option to remain silent against the Indian fascism and hegemonic designs. Supremacy of India is not acceptable to any freedom loving person.”

While expressing serious concern over the security and safety of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other pro-freedom leaders and activists in jails, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that India, which is involved in custodial killings, arrests and disappearances and rape and repression cannot be trusted. “Indian state terrorism has entered its fourth decade, its intensity, magnitude and methods have crossed every limit,” it added.

“India is working on the policy of complete blackout. It has cut Kashmir off the outside world. Whatever is happening in occupied Kashmir is not reported because of the media gag and other restrictions,” the statement added.

The prevailing situation in Kashmir is very grim, fragile and sensitive, it said and added that there was an atmosphere of political instability and suffocation everywhere in Kashmir as New Delhi continued to ignore the basic political reality and ground situation. “The policy of oppression and repression can’t yield anything for India. The only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute is to initiate a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process with Pakistan and the basic party to the dispute, the people of Jammu Kashmir.”

However, the prime responsibility in this regard lies on the Indian side, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...