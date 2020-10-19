Another CRPF man suffers injuries in Pulwama attack

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian trooper was injured in an attack by unknown persons in Pulwama, today.

The man associated with Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) suffered injuries after attackers opened fire on a joint patrolling party of CRPF and Indian police in Gangoo area of the district. The injured CRPF man has been hospitalised.

On Sunday, a CRPF officer was also injured in a grenade attack in Tral area the district. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

