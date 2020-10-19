APHC-AJK urges UN to implement its Kashmir resolutions

Islamabad, October 19 (KMS) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that the Kashmiri people are making sacrifices for a great cause and their sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste.

The APHC-AJK held a meeting with social activist, Muhammad Ismail Shad in Islamabad, today, in which the current situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was discussed in detail.

The meeting urged the international human rights organizations to take note of the growing Indian state terrorism and human rights violations in the occupied territory. It rejected the shocking steps taken by India on August 5, 2019, through which the historical and geographical identity of Jammu and Kashmir has been erased and an attempt is being made to change its demography in violation of international law.

The meeting appealed to the UN Secretary General to fulfill his responsibilities in resolving the Kashmir dispute by implementing the Security Council Kashmir resolutions so that the Kashmiris could exercise their right to self-determination. It reiterated the commitment of the Kashmiri people to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

At the end, prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamim Shawl, Engineer Mahmood, Mir Tahir Masood, Raja Shaheen, Zahid Safi, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Nazir Karnai, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Javed Iqbal Butt, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Ashraf, Iqbal Baloch and Imtiaz Wani participated in the meeting.

