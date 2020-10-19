Challan presented against four Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar court

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police presented a challan against Hurriyat leaders Javaid Ahmad Mir, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Nisar Hussain Rather and Shakeel Ahmad Butt in a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case.

The challan was presented by Khanyar police, Srinagar, in the case filed against the four Hurriyat leaders on July 13, 2007.

Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the TADA court in 2007 had granted absolute bail to all the four leaders. He said that Kashmiri youth are arrested in fake cases and are kept in jails without proper food and medical facilities causing them serious health problems.

He said the health condition of Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Aasiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Wasim, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shahid-ul-Islam and others is very bad because of poor medical facilities in Indian jails.

