NC chief in trouble after pro-China statement, Gupkar declaration

ED grills Farooq Abdullah cricket scam

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the pro-China statement of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and his leading role in formation of alliance known as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to launch struggle for restoration of IIOJK’s pre August 5, 2019 position has landed the former puppet chief minister in troubled waters.

On the direction of the Modi-led fascist Indian government, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Abdullah in a so-called money laundering case called Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam when he was the chairman of J&K Cricket Association.

The questioning took place at the ED’s Srinagar office. The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI.

Meanwhile, Farooq’s son Omar Abdullah tweeted that the ED summons was a political vendetta. “This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.”

Others say that Farooq Abdullah is also being grilled because of his pro-China statement. He had said that the people of Kashmir would welcome restoration of Article 370 with the help of China.

