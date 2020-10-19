Archive: Current Month

Police officer shot dead in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, October 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian police officer was shot dead by unidentified men in Sundpora Kenalwan area of Islamabad district, today.

Police inspector, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Butt, a resident of Sundpora, Kanelwan, was killed when he was returning home after offering Maghrib prayers.

Soon after the incident, Mohammad Ashraf Butt was rushed to the hospital for treatment; however, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Indian forces have cordoned off the area and searches are going on.


