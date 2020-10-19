Protest rally in Muzaffarabad against HR abuses in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, October 19 (KMS): A protest rally was organized at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk in Muzaffarabad against the illegal arrest of thousands of innocent Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and serious human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was organized by International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir. The demonstrators were holding banners and placards demanding the immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and innocent Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in his telephonic address from Srinagar said that India had illegally detained thousands of innocent Kashmiris in various jails.

He said that Hurriyat leaders Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai, Ayaz Mohammad Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmida Sufi, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Amir Hamza, Merajddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Aftab Shah and others have been detained in various jails without any justification and they were being subjected to the worst form of mental and physical torture.

He called upon the international human rights organizations to increase pressure on India to release Kashmiri political prisoners and also urged the United Nations to take stern notice of India’s atrocities in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...