Several injured as Indian states —Assam & Mizoram clash

New Delhi, October 19 (KMS): The challenge from China, Nepal and other neighboring countries is not yet over, when India has started witnessing fights between its own states with armed clash between Assam and Mizoram being the latest one, which left many people injured form both sides.

The clashes took place between the people in Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam. The tension continued to prevail between the two states till the news story was filed.

The angry people from Mizoram entered Lailapur area of Assam and set on fire dozens of houses in response to an armed attack by a large number of people from Assam in Vairengte area of Mizoram on Saturday evening.

The officials said that Indian Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had to intervene between the two states to control the situation.

The two states are often at loggerheads over the boundary, which they dispute.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that the state government has consented to the formation of a boundary commission and officially intimated the matter to Delhi.

He said that the core committee constituted by the state government in connection with the state boundary is studying and assessing old maps and documents.

