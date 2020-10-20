AJK President reiterates call for tripartite talks on Kashmir issue under UN supervision

Islamabad, Oct 20 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has reiterated his call for tripartite talks on Kashmir issue under UN supervision.

In an interview, he said as a matter of principle, talks with India should be held only under the UN auspices, and side by side with Pakistan and India, presence of Kashmiris on the negotiations table is a must.

Masood Khan said India has always used the bogey of bilateral talks to consolidate its illegal occupation of Kashmir and to keep the United Nations and Kashmiris out of the negotiation process.

He said the UN supervision of the talks is essential to carry forward and implement the Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

