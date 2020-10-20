APHC-AJK holds condolence meeting

Islamabad, October 20 (KMS): A condolence meeting was held under the auspices of the APHC-AJK chapter in Islamabad to offer sympathies with Professor Shahid Iqbal and Muhammad Afsar Khan over the death of their mother.

The participants of the meeting expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Professor Shahid Iqbal, the founding President of Jammu and Kashmir Human Rights Movement International, and Muhammad Afsar Khan, senior vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Human Rights Movement and senior vice chairman of Tehreek-e-Azadi Board Muslim Conference.

The participants prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

