APHC condemns Modi regime’s anti-media actions in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the brutal actions of Modi-led fascist India against media outlets and journalist fraternity.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly reacted to the sealing of the office of English daily, Kashmir Time, by Indian authorities in Srinagar and described the act as an attempt to silence the local press in the occupied territory. He said that such an act is part of India’s nefarious designs to muzzle media and press freedom in the territory.

Terming it as an atrocious act against the press freedom, the spokesman said that the policy of intimidation and coercion against the media community was meant to block the outside world from getting aware of the ground situation in IIOJK.

The statement while urging the international community to take notice of the Indian brutal actions against the media said the beating of local journalists during siege and search operations by the Indian forces has become a routine in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...