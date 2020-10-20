BJP wants Hindutva press in IIOJK: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, October 20 (KMS): Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League & former Convener of APHC-AJK, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has strongly condemned the sealing of the Daily Kashmir Times office in Srinagar.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said earlier, the authorities locked the head office of the newspaper in Jammu in a bid to choke the voice of an independent journalism and execute vindictive policies of the Hindutva regime of Modi to prevent journalists from independent thinking.

He said independent writers and editors were facing worst treatment in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir for upholding views on freedom of speech and press and the regime of BJP was acting vindictively against them for writing and reporting in an unbiased and neutral manner. He said that India’s face had become much more ugly in post 5 August 2019 situation as the people were determined to continue their struggle for the right of self-determination.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani appealed to the UN Human Rights Council to take the cognizance of curbs on free press and large scale arrests and killings of civilians and innocent youth and send its mission to IIOJK to conduct a free and fair investigation into the public complaints as suggested in the two reports of UN High Commissioner for Human rights issued in 2018 and 2019.

