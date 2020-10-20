Experts to discuss Canada’s silence on Indian colonization of Kashmir

Toronto (Canada), October 20 (KMS): A stellar lineup of academics, authors and activists will reflect on “Canada’s Silence on Indian Colonization of Kashmir”.

The webinar, scheduled for Thursday (October 22), will offer an overview of the long-standing conflict, which India’s current Hindu nationalist government has escalated.

Hosted by Canada Foreign Policy Institute, guest speakers include Haley Duschinski, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Graduate Director of the Center for Law, Justice and Culture at Ohio University. She will discuss human rights, militarization, impunity and the ongoing siege of IIOJK.

Other panelists include Attorney Imraan Mir, co-founder of the Kashmir Law and Justice Project, Malavika Kasturi, Associate Professor of South Asian History at the University of Toronto, Siddiq Wahid, Scholar-in-Residence at the Centre for Public Affairs and Critical Theory at Shiv Nadar University, and Dr Azeezah Kanji, a legal and academic writer.

The panel of experts will explore the history of the conflict in light of international law; human rights situation and issues of impunity; Hindu nationalism project and the colonization of Kashmir; geopolitical perspectives in light of China’s involvement; and accountability and India foreign policy.

Canada Foreign Policy Institute is a leading think-tank that addresses burning issues bringing Canadian academics onto a common platform to offer perspectives that are often overlooked by policymakers and the mainstream media.

The webinar is co-sponsored by a large number of Canadian NGOs as well as the popular media platform, rabble.ca. Sponsoring NGOs include Canadians for Peace and Justice in Kashmir, Just Peace Advocates, Friends of Kashmir Canada, World Beyond War, Canadians Against Oppression and Persecution, Kashmir Scholars Consultative Action Network, Academics Against Hate, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Critical Kashmir Studies, Canadian Palestine Association and several others.

Since August 5, 2019, India has illegally annexed the territory, downgraded its status, and put the Valley of Kashmir under siege. The world’s most militarized zone is under a serious threat of demographic change that is aimed at altering the final resolution of the disputed territory.

