India flouting international law in IIOJK: Firdous

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has said that India in violation of international law is changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that since August 5 last year, India has been violating international law by providing domicile certificates to a large number of non-Kashmiris. He said that under the black laws, the Indian Army not only brutally kills innocent Kashmiri youth on a daily basis but also subjects them to torture in detention centers.

The APHC leader paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were martyred by the Indian troops and urged India to immediately release the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists. He said that the Kashmiri people were offering unprecedented sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination and he called on local and international human rights organizations to speak up against the atrocities committed by the Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Khawaja Firdous said that India was using brutal tactics to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris nd warned that lasting peace and security in the region would remain a distant dream unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the international community and the UN to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...