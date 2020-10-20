India fully qualifies to be declared rogue state

#IndiaRogueState

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 14 months have passed since rogue India abrogated Kashmir-specific Article 370 of its constitution.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, says that undermining the integrity of Jammu and Kashmir through bifurcating it into two so-called union territories, destroying its Muslim majority status through issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders and destroying its economy through putting it into crippling military siege were among the main objectives of the revocation of IIOJK’s special status by fascist Modi led Indian government on August 5, 2019.

The report maintained that rogue India imposed the world’s longest military siege, which has entered its 15 month in IIOJK, to accomplish the above said objectives. ”The IIOJK has been first bifurcated and then every district has been divided into 14 further parts, over 1.8 million certificates have been issued while an economic loss of worth $ 6 billion has been incurred during the past 14 months to advance the RSS-BJP agenda swiftly,” the report added.



The report stressed that India, which fully qualifies the status of a rogue state under Modi, is using every brutal tactic to subdue the Kashmiri people. It also criticized the world major powers for turning a blind eye to Indian atrocities in IIOJK because of their economic interests.

It cited UN resolutions on Kashmir and said that India had violated UN and Geneva conventions by revoking the special status of the disputed territory.

Narendra Modi-led BJP govt’s ideology is hate-driven and India is a rogue state, the report said and urged the world to show solidarity with the Kashmiris by boycotting Indian products.

